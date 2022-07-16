TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,655 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,655 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST stock remained flat at $50.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,830,641 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.26.

