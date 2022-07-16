TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Takes $505,000 Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,229 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,094,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,796,302,000 after purchasing an additional 664,275 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,455,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,620,762,000 after acquiring an additional 54,510 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,514,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $710,469,000 after acquiring an additional 72,006 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $646,546,000 after acquiring an additional 40,280 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,338,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $627,811,000 after acquiring an additional 105,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

NYSE WST traded up $6.07 on Friday, reaching $300.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,337. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.89 and a twelve month high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $301.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.85.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.92 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.00%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

