Truist Financial Increases Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $330.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.68.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE CI opened at $274.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.71. Cigna has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $282.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Insider Activity at Cigna

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cigna will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 3,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.89, for a total transaction of $969,728.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,861,922.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 3,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.89, for a total transaction of $969,728.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,861,922.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total value of $3,126,492.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at $9,118,115.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 142,825 shares of company stock valued at $38,452,803. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cigna

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Cigna by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Cigna by 6,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.