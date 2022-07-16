Truist Financial Lowers Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $185.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $195.00 to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 69.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $184.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.11.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of FANG stock opened at $109.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.20. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $162.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.50.

Insider Activity

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 25.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,334 shares in the company, valued at $10,100,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,100,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,278,834.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $6,740,850. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $357,129,000 after buying an additional 927,878 shares during the last quarter. THRC Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $86,532,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,205,046,000 after acquiring an additional 607,766 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $73,608,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $70,597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

