UBS Group Cuts Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Price Target to GBX 950

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from GBX 2,100 ($24.98) to GBX 950 ($11.30) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on OCDGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 1,550 ($18.43) to GBX 850 ($10.11) in a report on Friday, May 27th. HSBC upgraded Ocado Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ocado Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,390.00.

Ocado Group Stock Performance

Shares of OCDGF opened at $9.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.63. Ocado Group has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $28.85.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

