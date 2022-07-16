Umbrella Network Price Reaches $0.0196 on Top Exchanges (UMB)

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. During the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. Umbrella Network has a market cap of $1.45 million and $214,009.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0196 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007520 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008413 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00010454 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

UMB uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork.

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

