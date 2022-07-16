Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.12

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.12 and last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 228937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UAA. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Williams Capital lowered Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Under Armour to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average of $14.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Insider Transactions at Under Armour

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Under Armour had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Under Armour news, Director David W. Gibbs acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Under Armour

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Under Armour by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,688,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Under Armour by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 199,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its holdings in Under Armour by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.