Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Reaches Market Capitalization of $872,246.54 (UAXIE)

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Unicly Mystic Axies Collection coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0872 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has a market cap of $872,246.54 and approximately $237.00 worth of Unicly Mystic Axies Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004661 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00047633 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001655 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00022028 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001874 BTC.
Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Profile
Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins.
Buying and Selling Unicly Mystic Axies Collection
Receive News & Updates for Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly Mystic Axies Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.