Unido EP Price Down 4.6% Over Last Week (UDO)

Unido EP (UDO) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 16th. During the last seven days, Unido EP has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for $0.0180 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unido EP has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $100,852.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00048847 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001660 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00021446 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001771 BTC.
Unido EP Profile
Unido EP’s total supply is 114,954,387 coins and its circulating supply is 57,986,178 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP.
Unido EP Coin Trading
