United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $2.37 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

United Asset Strategies Inc. decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 71.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,440 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 2.1 %

ABBV opened at $153.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.77.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.69.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

