UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) PT Lowered to $570.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $577.00 to $570.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $560.43.

NYSE:UNH opened at $529.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $493.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $494.03. The company has a market cap of $497.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,752. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

