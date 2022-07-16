Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.60-$10.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.23 billion-$13.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.49 billion. Universal Health Services also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $2.05-$2.15 EPS.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of UHS opened at $103.05 on Friday. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $98.63 and a 1-year high of $165.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.30 and a 200 day moving average of $129.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.32). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $156.00 to $141.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,598 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $1,718,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,297 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 551,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $79,990,000 after purchasing an additional 184,706 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also

