Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target Cut to $103.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by SVB Leerink from $108.00 to $103.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the health services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UHS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a hold rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $149.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.64.

Shares of UHS opened at $103.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $98.63 and a 1-year high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 131.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 50.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

