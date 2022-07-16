Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS) Given New C$4.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.75 to C$4.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Valens from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Valens stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.48. Valens has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $8.16.

Valens ( NASDAQ:VLNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $18.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 million. Equities research analysts expect that Valens will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Valens during the 4th quarter worth about $398,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Valens during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Valens during the 4th quarter worth about $3,206,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Valens during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Valens by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 24,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

The Valens Company Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada and internationally. It produces dried cannabis and hemp biomass products. The company also provides a range of products, including tinctures, two-piece caps, soft gels, oral sprays, and vape pens, as well as beverages, concentrates, topicals, edibles, natural health, and other products.

