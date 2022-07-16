Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $40.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.19. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.