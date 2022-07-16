Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Stock Holdings Lowered by TriaGen Wealth Management LLC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises 2.2% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGC traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.78. The stock had a trading volume of 117,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,063. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.20. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.06 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00.

