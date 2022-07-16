Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 62,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,141.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,471,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $179.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.61. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.62 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

