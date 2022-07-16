Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.51. 2,914,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,942,440. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $181.67 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.70 and a 200 day moving average of $213.94.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

