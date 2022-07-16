Vanilla Network (VNLA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $747,660.26

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. During the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can now be purchased for $1.32 or 0.00006203 BTC on major exchanges. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $747,660.26 and $216.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00047072 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001651 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00022110 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001836 BTC.
About Vanilla Network
Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1. The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1.
Vanilla Network Coin Trading
