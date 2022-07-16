Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on Vector Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Vector Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VGR opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.03. Vector Group has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $17.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.51.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $312.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.70 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 30.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vector Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vector Group

In other news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,376.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 54.5% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

