Verso (VSO) Price Reaches $0.0051 on Top Exchanges

Verso (VSO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 16th. Verso has a total market cap of $400,838.40 and $31,624.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verso coin can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verso has traded up 6.6% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004671 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00049571 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001651 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00022505 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001878 BTC.
About Verso
Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance.
Verso Coin Trading
