Viad (NYSE:VVI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.38

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.38 and last traded at $25.44, with a volume of 1159 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VVI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Viad in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Viad in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Get Viad alerts:

Viad Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Viad ( NYSE:VVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $177.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.93 million. Viad had a negative return on equity of 74.77% and a negative net margin of 11.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viad Corp will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Viad by 211.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Viad during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Viad during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Viad by 46.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Viad by 19.4% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Viad Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.