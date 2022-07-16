VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 45.8% from the June 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CIZ opened at $29.25 on Friday. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.41.

Get VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIZ. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth $535,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,153,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.