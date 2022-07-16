VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 45.8% from the June 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:CIZ opened at $29.25 on Friday. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.41.
VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
