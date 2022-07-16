VIDT Datalink 1-Day Volume Tops $8.70 Million (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. During the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded 33.4% lower against the US dollar. One VIDT Datalink coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001553 BTC on major exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $16.35 million and $8.70 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VIDT Datalink Coin Profile

VIDT Datalink is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

