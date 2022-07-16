Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock Price Down 8% After Insider Selling

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $28.14 and last traded at $28.60. Approximately 3,919 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,429,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.10.

Specifically, insider Phillip Pang sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $124,225.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,584,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Phillip Pang sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $124,225.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,584,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,964 shares of company stock worth $1,972,203 in the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VIR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of -0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.04.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.05 million. Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 96.39% and a net margin of 52.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,428,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.2% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,602,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,098,000 after purchasing an additional 65,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 64.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 501,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,890,000 after purchasing an additional 197,274 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 72.1% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 14,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 50.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 15,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

