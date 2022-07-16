VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Trading Down 9.1%

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) shares traded down 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.77 and last traded at $4.79. 89,456 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,707,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

VNET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of VNET Group from $13.50 to $9.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on VNET Group from $10.80 to $8.20 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VNET Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.82.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNET. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of VNET Group by 440.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of VNET Group by 447.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; server administration services; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

