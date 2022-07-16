Volta (NYSE:VLTA) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Raymond James

Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on VLTA. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Volta from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Volta from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson set a $2.50 target price on shares of Volta in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Volta from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Volta from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Volta Stock Performance

VLTA opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. Volta has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.97.

Institutional Trading of Volta

Volta ( NYSE:VLTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Volta will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Volta during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Volta during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Volta during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Volta during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Volta in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 20.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Volta Company Profile

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had installed 2,264 chargers across 23 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also

