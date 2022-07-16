Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €135.00 by UBS Group

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) has been given a €135.00 ($135.00) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on WCH. Credit Suisse Group set a €184.00 ($184.00) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Baader Bank set a €188.00 ($188.00) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays set a €188.00 ($188.00) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €196.00 ($196.00) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €126.00 ($126.00) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday.

Wacker Chemie Stock Performance

ETR:WCH opened at €132.75 ($132.75) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of €116.65 ($116.65) and a fifty-two week high of €187.10 ($187.10). The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion and a PE ratio of 8.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €155.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is €148.33.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

