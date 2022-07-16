Wagerr Trading Down 21.1% Over Last Week (WGR)

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $5,006.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wagerr has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wagerr alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000103 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00007808 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr (WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 245,296,056 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com. The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wagerr

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.