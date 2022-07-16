Wajax (TSE:WJX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.50

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$18.50 and last traded at C$18.72, with a volume of 26303 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WJX shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Wajax from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$29.00 price target on shares of Wajax and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Wajax alerts:

Wajax Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of C$404.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.48.

Wajax Company Profile

Wajax ( TSE:WJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$439.50 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wajax Co. will post 2.7183769 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.