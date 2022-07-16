Wajax (TSE:WJX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.50

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$18.50 and last traded at C$18.72, with a volume of 26303 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.12.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WJX shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Wajax from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$29.00 price target on shares of Wajax and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of C$404.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.48.
Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.
