Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,105 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Up 1.0 %

WMT stock opened at $129.07 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $353.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett cut their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart



Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

