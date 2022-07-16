WashTec (ETR:WSU) Trading Down 1.9%

WashTec AG (ETR:WSU – Get Rating) shares fell 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €43.00 ($43.00) and last traded at €43.25 ($43.25). 855 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 30,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at €44.10 ($44.10).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($59.00) price target on WashTec in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Get WashTec alerts:

WashTec Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €46.64 and a 200 day moving average price of €48.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.45 million and a PE ratio of 18.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.51.

WashTec Company Profile

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers various roll-over, self-service, and commercial vehicle wash equipment, as well as associated peripheral devices. It also provides wash tunnel systems; water reclaim systems; equipment maintenance; service projects and upgrades; spare parts; and digital solutions, as well as car wash chemicals under the Auwa brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WashTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WashTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.