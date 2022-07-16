Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Cut to $64.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Western Digital from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Western Digital from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Western Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.59.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of WDC opened at $47.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.39 and a 200 day moving average of $53.40. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $41.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $300,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,297. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Western Digital

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 6,375.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.