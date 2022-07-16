Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Shares Down 5.3%

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.08. Approximately 9,814 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 16,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.
WFSTF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Western Forest Products from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, June 17th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.52.
Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.
