Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) PT Lowered to $218.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $237.00 to $218.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $18.30 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WTW. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $222.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $238.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $231.00.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.9 %

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $194.90 on Tuesday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $187.89 and a 12 month high of $249.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 39.57%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 11.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.11, for a total transaction of $299,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,804 shares in the company, valued at $20,726,704.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.