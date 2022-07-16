WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX) Shares Down 0.7%

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.89 and last traded at $33.47. 44,408 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 186,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.69.

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.