WOM Protocol Price Down 5.9% Over Last Week (WOM)

WOM Protocol (WOM) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.13 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0485 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM Protocol (CRYPTO:WOM) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,657,976 coins. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol. WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io. The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol.

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

