Woodside Energy Group (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.30

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.30 and traded as low as $19.53. Woodside Energy Group shares last traded at $20.46, with a volume of 905,717 shares trading hands.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodside Energy Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter valued at $38,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter valued at $49,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter valued at $93,000.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

