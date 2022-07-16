X-CASH Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,108.00 (XCASH)

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 16th. During the last week, X-CASH has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $1,108.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One X-CASH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

