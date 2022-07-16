X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) Shares Down 1.9%

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.63 and last traded at $19.88. 1,277,585 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 373% from the average session volume of 270,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.27.

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average is $23.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $389,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 54,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 30,415 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Brightworth increased its stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Brightworth now owns 428,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,123,000 after purchasing an additional 54,208 shares during the period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.