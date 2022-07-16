Xion Finance (XGT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $78,906.00

Xion Finance (XGT) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 16th. One Xion Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Xion Finance has traded 114.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Xion Finance has a total market capitalization of $97,736.55 and approximately $78,906.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Xion Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004809 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00049406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00023195 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Xion Finance Coin Profile

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,960,845 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global.

Xion Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xion Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xion Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xion Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xion Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.