YAM (YAM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $247,728.00

YAM (YAM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One YAM coin can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001588 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, YAM has traded flat against the US dollar. YAM has a total market cap of $7.83 million and $247,728.00 worth of YAM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,196.15 or 1.00010282 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00008986 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004717 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About YAM

YAM is a coin. Its launch date was September 18th, 2020. YAM’s total supply is 13,851,776 coins and its circulating supply is 12,372,542 coins. The official website for YAM is yam.finance. YAM’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YAM

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

