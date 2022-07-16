Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Purchases New Holdings in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 86,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc owned 0.13% of PennantPark Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PNNT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PennantPark Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennantPark Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

PennantPark Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.16. 328,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,012. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $407.36 million, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.65. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $8.02.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.01 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 88.94% and a return on equity of 6.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

PennantPark Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.96%.

PennantPark Investment Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

