Zero (ZER) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.00

Zero (ZER) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero has a market cap of $203,805.79 and $1.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zero has traded 61.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.32 or 0.00293459 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00075822 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00078940 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004192 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Zero Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,656,076 coins. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

