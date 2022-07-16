Zero (ZER) Trading Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

Zero (ZER) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. In the last week, Zero has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero has a total market capitalization of $231,429.57 and approximately $1.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.65 or 0.00294135 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00082544 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00078628 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004192 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,658,355 coins. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zero

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

