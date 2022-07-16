Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Position Lowered by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors reduced its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,761,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,764,628,000 after acquiring an additional 196,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,029,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,149,182,000 after buying an additional 290,402 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,565,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $707,014,000 after buying an additional 1,305,683 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,530,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $702,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,582 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,068,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $516,877,000 after acquiring an additional 190,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $103.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $165.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 93.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

