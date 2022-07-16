ZooKeeper 24 Hour Volume Reaches $317,368.00 (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $4.83 million and approximately $317,368.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004682 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00048479 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001652 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00021611 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001784 BTC.
About ZooKeeper
ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 203,184,733 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming.
Buying and Selling ZooKeeper
Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.