ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) PT Lowered to $66.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 82.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZI. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.11.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $36.23 on Thursday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.31 and a 1 year high of $79.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.50 and a 200 day moving average of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $241.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 5,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $259,892.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 143,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $6,089,715.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,288,001 shares in the company, valued at $647,599,722.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 5,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $259,892.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,417 shares of company stock valued at $10,863,849 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.