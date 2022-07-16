Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) PT Lowered to $36.00 at KeyCorp

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Zurn Water Solutions from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Zurn Water Solutions from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Zurn Water Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Zurn Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of ZWS stock opened at $28.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42. Zurn Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $38.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day moving average is $31.65.

Zurn Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Zurn Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $239.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.20 million. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 6.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zurn Water Solutions news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 19,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $539,528.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,754 shares in the company, valued at $25,082,502.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zurn Water Solutions news, insider Craig Wehr sold 1,309 shares of Zurn Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $35,853.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,491.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 19,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $539,528.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,082,502.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,845 shares of company stock valued at $790,065 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,565,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,468,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $783,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

About Zurn Water Solutions

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

