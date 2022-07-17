131,081 Shares in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Purchased by Libra Wealth LLC

Libra Wealth LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 131,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,008,000. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Libra Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVEM. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,147,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,280,000 after purchasing an additional 28,010 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,263,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,890,000 after buying an additional 56,604 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,261,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,866,000 after buying an additional 454,899 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 557,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,060,000 after buying an additional 58,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 534,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,662,000 after buying an additional 14,323 shares during the last quarter.
Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
AVEM opened at $50.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.89. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $49.22 and a one year high of $68.55.
